A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Staci Anderson, 46, of Branson, Mo.
She died April 22, 2020.
Staci was born Staci Ann Leuthner Nov. 7, 1973, in Watertown, Minn.
Staci is survived by her husband, Josh Anderson; father and mother: Ronald and Sherrie Leuthner; brother, Chris Leuthner; sisters, Carrie Stowell and Lisa Pennetta; and children, Alexis Fulkerson, Jacob Anderson, and Noah Anderson.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.