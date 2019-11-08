Visitation for Larry Michael Visnosky, 67, of Leavenworth, Kan., was held Nov. 7, 2019, at Meyers Northland Chapel, in Parkville, Mo. Funeral service followed at the chapel. Committal Service, with military honors, was held at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Road, Leavenworth, Kan.
He died on Oct. 31, 2019.
Larry was born June 16, 1952, in Kansas City, Kan., son of George and Thelma Visnosky.
Survivors include his wife, Warangkana (Gwang), of the home; sons, Shane Voyles (Patty), of Blue Springs, Mo. and Mark Visnosky (Laura), of Branson; daughters, Valerie Malott (Bill), of Lawson, Mo. and Elizabeth Miller (Bryan), of Benbrook, Texas and stepsons, Jeff Collins (Michelle), of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Isaya Disayakarin, of Leavenworth, Kan.
