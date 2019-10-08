Memorial service for Michael “Mike” Duane Dunagan, 62, of Branson, is being planned for a later time in Des Moines, Iowa. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. He died Oct. 1, 2019.
Mike was born Nov. 17, 1956, in Des Moines, Iowa, son of Carl “Doc” Duane and Sharon Richardson Dunagan. Survivors include his mother, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and significant other, Glenda Robinette.
