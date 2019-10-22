Visitation for Bobby Lee Eby, 88, of Galena, Mo., will be held Oct. 26, 2019, 10-11 a.m., in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, Mo.
Graveside services will follow at the Galena Cemetery, in Galena, Mo. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
He died on Oct. 15, 2019.
Bobby was born Dec. 21, 1930, in Galena, Mo., son of George and Lena Benham Eby.
Survivors include his wife, Arleen Eby, of Crane, Mo.; sons, George “Larry” Eby (Karen), of Springfield, Mo., Allen Eugene Eby, of Temple, Texas and Andrew Lee Eby (Chelle), of Carthage, Mo.;
Step-sons, Doug Moore (Lisa), of Crane, Mo. and Timothy Moore, of Crane, Mo. and step-daughter, Nicole McCulloch (Joe).
