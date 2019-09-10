Memorial service for Dennis Randall Long, 58, of Merriam Woods, Mo., is being planned for a later time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Sept. 1, 2019.
Dennis was born April 29, 1961, in Paragould, Ark., son of Roy and Nina Dawson Long. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and later worked as a carpenter framing houses.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rick Long and Leon Long and sister, Sarah Andrews.
Survivors include his son, Joe (Ashlyn) Long; sisters, Linda Wilson, Pam Jones, Peggy Baiter, Priscilla Long, Rita Tollefson and Betty Bower and six grandchildren.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.