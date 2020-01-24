Memorial service for Oralew “Pinky” Pinkerman, 86, of Buffalo, Mo., will be planned in the spring of 2020, by the family. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died on Jan. 16, 2020.
Pinky was born Oct. 21, 1933, in Kansas City, Mo., son of Lewis and Ora McGuire Pinkerman.
Survivors include his daughters, Carylon (Ed) Hall, of Elkland, Mo. and Donna Hall, of Humansville, Mo. and five stepchildren.
