Funeral services for Jim Blevins, 84, of Springfield, Mo. will be March 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the First Assembly of God Church located on T Hwy in Branson. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
James died on March 12, 2020.
He was born Nov. 3, 1935 in Seymour, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Viola (Mason) Blevins; brothers, Robert, Dorsey and Wayne Blevins; and sisters Lucille Spangler and Velma Young.
He is survived by numerous extended family members.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
