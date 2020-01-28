Funeral services for Rev. Richard L. Claar, 93, of Branson, will be held Feb.1, 2020, 2 p.m., at Branson Bible Church.
Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, with military honors. Visitation will be Jan. 31, 2020, 6–8 p.m., at Branson Bible Church.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Jan. 24, 2020.
Richard was born Nov. 19, 1926, in Columbus, Ohio, son of Lawrence and Millie Claar.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Claar, of Branson and sons, Terry Claar (Sandy), of Branson and Richard Claar, of Branson.
