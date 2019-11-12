No services for William Edward “Eddie” Roberts Jr., 58, are planned at this time. Cremation services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Nov. 6, 2019.
Eddie was born Feb.13, 1961, in Orlando, Fla., son of William E. Roberts Sr. and Sybil L. Roberts.
Survivors include his sons, Justin Roberts (Ashley), of Branson and Michael Roberts (Chelsey Rasmussen), of Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.