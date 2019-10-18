Graveside services for Richard Dean, 81, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Nov. 2, 2019, 1 p.m., at Wichita County Cemetery, in Marienthal, Kan.
He died Oct. 10, 2019.
Richard was born on Feb. 18, 1938, in Leoti, Kan., son of Charles and Mary Dean.
Survivors include his wife, Nell Ann Dean; daughter, Mary Kay Adams and step-sons, John Gaunt (Debbie), Jeffrey Gaunt and Jay Gaunt.
