Services for John Scott Lawyer, 52 of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Nov. 23, 2019, 1 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Kimberling City. Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, in Kimberling City.
He died Nov. 17, 2019.
John was born June 15, 1967, in Calif.
Survivors include his daughters, Jesse and Mikayla Lawyer; son, Codie Seth (Sara) Lawyer; long-time significant other, Nichole Moschner and children Lexi, Abby and Aidan Moschner; mother, Sharron Lathrop and father, Bill Lathrop.
