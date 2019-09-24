No services for Kevin Lynn McBride, 58, of Branson, are planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Sept. 21, 2019.
Kevin was born July 12, 1961, in Kansas City, Mo., son of Mary Lou McCutchen and Max Raymond McBride. He was a television master controller in Okla. for many years.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
