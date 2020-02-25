Private services will be held at a later date for Billy G. “Bill” Blunk, 91, of Hollister, Mo.
He died Feb. 21, 2020.
Bill was born on Oct. 6, 1928 in Taney County, Mo.
Survivors include two children: Mary David and Kelly Blunk, both of Hollister, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson. Mo.
