No services for Ada Marie Hughes, 103, of Branson, are planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson. She will be interred in the Weaubleau-Robertson Cemetery, in Weaubleau, Mo., at a later date.
She died Aug. 7, 2019.
Ada was born Feb. 24, 1916, in Weaubleau, Mo., daughter of Walter Lee and Dora Mae Barger Simmons. She was a longtime resident of Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jimmy Dean Hughes.
Survivors include her son, Robert Hughes, of Temple, Texas; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
