No formal services are currently planned for Norman McKinnon Cameron, 78, of Kimberling City, Mo.
He died April 14, 2020.
He was born June 30, 1941, in Branault, Scotland, the son of John and Mary (Woodrow) Cameron.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents and two siblings: Mary and Allan.
He is survived by his wife, Josefine Lucas, of the home; and four siblings in Scotland: Kitty, Elizabeth, Donald, and Hugh. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
