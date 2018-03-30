Memorial services for William Ernest Bassett, of Rockaway Beach, will be held May 12, 2018,12 p.m., in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth.
He died March 28, 2018.
Bill was born in Bronxville, N.Y., son of Ernest William and Madeline Fenton Bassett.
After high school he served in the U.S. Army. Following the service, he became a manager and driver for professional Country and Western music stars. He moved to Rockaway Beach in 2003 and married Donna Nolin in 2006. He served as the Director for the Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce until he retired in 2018. He was a member of the Forsyth Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife; son, Christopher Frommeyer and wife Rebecca, of Winter Garden, Fla.; daughters, April Bassett, of Rockaway Beach, Jodi Beets and husband Adam, of Ozark, Anne DeCamillo, of Ozark and five grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the April Bassett College Fund in care of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1027, Forsyth, Mo. 65653.
