Visitation for Sammuel J. Norwine, 93, of Bradleyville, Mo. will be held between 1 and 7 p.m. May 22 at Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home. Due to the Covid -19 virus, a private graveside service officiated by Rev. Vernon Fuller will be held at Patterson Cemetery, Bradleyville, Mo.
He died on May 16, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gladys Coulter and Samuel Norwine; his wife Nona; and two sons, Sammy Lee and Samuel Casey (Sonny).
He is survived by a daughter, Susan (Stan) Sivils of Rogersville; and two sons, Mark (Gina) Norwine, and Joe (Kim) Norwine, all of Bradleyville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
