Memorial service for Vincent Lee Smothers, 67, of Branson, is being planned for a later time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Sept. 8, 2019.
Vincent was born Sept. 3, 1952, in Mountain Home, Ark., son of William and Marilyn Whittaker Smothers. He was a cook on a ship and traveled for over 25 years. He enjoyed cooking and gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Smothers and sisters, Phyllis King and Bonnie Smothers.
Survivors include his daughters, Tammy Lynn Birchard, of Shawnee, Kan. and Donita (Jed) Renae Birchard, of Osawatomie, Kan.; brother, “Sonny” William (Patty) Smothers, Jr., of Houston, Texas; sisters, Patty Cureton, of Dora, Mo., Pam Smothers, of Kansas City, Mo., Nancy Easterwood, of Kansas City, Mo., Polly Pollard, of Windsor, Mo. and Shelly Smothers, of Mo.; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
