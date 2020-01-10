Memorial services for George H. Hammontree, 90, of Cape Fair, Mo., were held Jan. 10, 2020 at Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo., and officiated by John Neimeyer. Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Jan. 7, 2020.
George was born Nov. 12, 1929, in Newton, Kan., son of Lawrence Earl and Lelan Ackley Hammontree.
Survivors include his daughters, Janice Dority, of Kimberling City, Mo., Joyce Wolfe (Phil), of Bartlesville, Okla. and Joan Simpson (Darrin), of Lenexa, Kan.
