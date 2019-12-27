Visitation for Marjorie Jean Horner, 92, of Bradleyville, Mo., will be held Dec. 28, 2019, 1 p.m., with funeral services directly afterwards, 2 p.m., at the New Vision Church, in Taneyville, Mo. Interment will be at New Blair Cemetery, in Bradleyville, Mo.
She died Dec. 24, 2019.
Marjorie was born Feb. 23, 1927, in Garrison, Mo., daughter of Delbert and Gladys Case.
Survivors include her son, Don Horner (Judy), of Forsyth, Mo. and daughter, Rita Horner, of Bradleyville, Mo.
