Graveside service for Roberta S. Yates, 68 of Hollister, was held Oct. 11, 2019, in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Captain Larry D. Cripps, CHC, USN (retired) officiated. Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. A memorial service will, also, be held at a later date in Heyworth, Ill. Arrangements to be announced.
She died Oct. 8, 2019.
Roberta Sue Yates was born in Bloomington, Ill., daughter of Archie and Mildred Epley. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Yates, of the home; daughter Angelea Karr (Brian), of Bloomington, Ill. and son, Theron Yates (girlfriend, Brittany DeRiggi), of Peoria, Ill.
