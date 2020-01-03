Funeral services for Sylvia E. Asche-Ellison, 82, of Kirbyville, Mo., will be held Jan. 7, 2020, 11 a.m., at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, in Forsyth, Mo., with burial to follow in Snapp Cemetery, Forsyth, under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
Visitation will be held Jan. 6, 2020, 5-7 p.m., at Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
She died Dec. 28, 2019. Sylvia was born Nov. 27, 1937, in Orange, Calif. Survivors include her children, David Blake, Sharon Blake, Kathy Harrison and Diana Farley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.