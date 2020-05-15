Funeral services for Betty Jean Gingell, 84, of Nixa, Mo. formerly of Branson, Mo., will be at 11a.m. on, May 16, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. She died on May 13, 2020.
She was born Dec. 18, 1935 in Topeka, Kan., the daughter of Corbett and Cora (Simpson) Crumpley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Maurice.
Betty is survived by her children Maurie (Rhonda) Gingell II of Nixa, Mo., Rhonda (Scott) Boatwright of Aurora, Mo., and Richard (Julie) Gingell Branson, Mo.; and one step-daughter Maurine Gragg of Kansas City, Kan.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson, Mo.
