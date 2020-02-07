Celebration of Life for Jeannine Bray, 87, of Blue Springs, Mo., will be held in May 2020, at Mount Washington Cemetery, in Kansas City, Mo., where she will be laid to rest. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Jan. 25, 2020.
Survivors include her daughters, Elaine (Gene) Peters, of Ridgedale, Mo. and Kathy (Fred) Lickteig, of Falls Church, Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.