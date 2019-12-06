Memorial service for Wilma Irene Kennedy, 94, of Branson, will be held Dec. 7, 2019, 11 a.m., at New Vision Christian Center, 12400 Grandview Road, Grandview, Mo. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Nov. 27, 2019.
Wilma was born July 1, 1925, in De Witt, Ill., daughter of Carl and Minnie Florey Spencer.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Bailey, of Branson and Cindy (Shane) McDaniel, of Cleveland, Ohio and son, Ron (Shirley) Kennedy, of Lee’s Summit, Mo.
