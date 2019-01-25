Memorial services for Melinda “Lauree” Hanson, 59, of Branson, will be held Jan. 26, 2019, 1 p.m., at the Faith Lutheran Church, in Branson, with Rev. Joel A. Krueger officiating. Arrangements and services were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Jan. 21, 2019.
Lauree was born Aug. 15, 1959, in Raytown, Mo., daughter of Richard and Jacquelyn Wilson Britt. She was united in marriage to Cris Hanson, on May 30, 1981. She was devoted to her faith in Christ, her beloved family, and her service to church, from OAFC (Ongoing Ambassadors for Christ) to Stephen Ministry, Stewardship, and Love INC (Board Member). She was involved in a variety of other community activities, including Concerned Women for America, Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland, Healthy Families Catalyst Group, Master Gardeners, and the Table Rock Board of Thrivent Financial. She earned her B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Central Missouri, in 1981 and her Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Chicago, in 1988. Her career was mostly in the Chicago area and Branson. Her career highlights include various leadership positions, including First Midwest Trust’s Chief Investment Officer and Weiss, Peck, and Greer’s Vice President and Manager of Individual Accounts. In 1999, she founded Eagle Point Asset Management specializing in biblically responsible investing. In her role as President, she empowered investors to integrate their faith and finances.
She was preceded in death by her father and brother, David Britt.
Survivors include her mother, of Kansas City, Mo.; husband, of 37 years; twins, Daniel Hanson, of Branson, and Rachel Hanson, of Seattle, Wash.; brother, Steven Britt, of Amarillo, Texas and sister, Kathy Ferguson, of Parkville, Mo.
Memorials may be made to One Heart Fund at Faith Lutheran Church or Engineering Patrons Scholarship Fund at College of the Ozarks.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
