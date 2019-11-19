Celebration of Life Service for Glen E. Amundsen, 76, of Walnut Shade, Mo., will be held Nov. 23, 2019, 1 p.m., in First Baptist Church, Branson. Visitation will precede the service from 12-1 p.m. at the church. Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Nov. 16, 2019.
Glen was born Jan. 3, 1943, in Orlando, Fla., son of Earl Amundsen and Mell Humphries Amundsen.
Survivors include his wife, Roxanne Amundsen, of Walnut Shade, Mo. and daughter, Dara Purvis (Alan), of Pittsboro, N.C
