Services for Barbara E. Kyle, 67, of Crane, Mo., were held Sept. 30, 2019, with Doug Minton officiating. Burial was in the I00F Cemetery, Marionville, Mo. Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
She died Sept. 24, 2019.
Barbara was born March 27, 1952, in Glendale, Calif., daughter of Forrest and Theta Wagner Brooks.
Survivors include her husband, John Kyle, of Crane, Mo.; son, Melvin Fincher, of Billings, Mo. and daughter, Amber Atkisson (Richard), of Crane, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.