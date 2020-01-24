Celebration of Life for Everleigh Grace Borgfield, of Hollister, will be held Jan. 26, 2020, 2:30 p.m., at Table Rock State Park Pavilion, in Branson. Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
She died Jan. 20, 2020.
Everleigh was born Dec. 16, 2019, in Springfield, Mo., daughter of Tyler Borgfield and Krista Ford.
Survivors include her parents; brother, Bentley Speers; grandmother, Carla Peery and great-grandmother, Linell Pe’a.
