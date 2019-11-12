Visitation for Alphena M. Logan, 93, of Hurley, Mo., will be held Nov. 13, 2019, 1-2 p.m., in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, Mo. Funeral services will follow visitation with Kevin Baker officiating.
Burial will be in Short Cemetery, Hurley, Mo., under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
She died Nov. 7, 2019.
Alphena was born on Jan. 29, 1926, in Hurley, Mo., daughter of Alfred C. and Louise Slaughter Houser.
Survivors include her son, Greg Logan, of Springfield, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.