Memorial services for Mona Patrick, 91, of Cape Fair, Mo. will be at 2 p.m. March 14, 2020 at Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, Mo. with Pastor Jane Huffstetler officiating.
She was born on Sept. 6, 1928 in Clifton, Kan., daughter of Edwin and Gladys (Bloom) Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine Patrick.
Survivors include sons, James Patrick (Elizabeth) of Mathews, NC. and Rick Patrick of San Diego, Cailf.; and daughter, Renee (Mark) Emerson, of Marshfield, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, in Crane, Mo.
