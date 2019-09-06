Celebration of Life for Tamara Sue French, 50, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., will be held Sept. 7, 2019, 1 p.m., at the Sanctuary of Hope, 1790 Bee Creek Road, Branson. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Sept. 3, 2019.
Tamara was born May 17, 1969, in Colorado Springs, Colo., daughter of Charles French and Martha Dubas Ross. She worked in housekeeping in the hotel industry. She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her parents, Larry and Martha Ross, of Rockaway Beach, Mo.; dad, Eddie Maples, of Pine Haven, Wyo.; sisters, Chris French, of Gillette, Wyo., Belinda (Danny) Henderson, of Hollister and Mary Maples, of Springfield, Mo. and brothers, Mike French, of Merriam Woods, Mo., Steve French, of Omaha, Neb. and Brandon Maples, of Springfield, Mo.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the family.
