Graveside services for Juanita Ray, 64, of Buffalo, Mo., were held May 7, 2020 in Yocum Pond Cemetery, Reeds Spring, Mo., with Britt Ray officiating.
She died May 1, 2020.
Juanita was born June 7, 1955 in Springfield, Mo. daughter of Frank and Dollie (Barnes) McCrorey.
Survivors include her husband Britt Ray of Buffalo, Mo., and daughter Sarah Beard of Springfield, Mo.
Services under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
