Due to the current health restrictions a private graveside service for Robert J. Gideon will be held at the Protem Cemetery.
He was born March 14, 1940, the son of Lester Gideon and Hila Jackson.
He died April 10, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and three sisters.
Robert is survived by his wife Bessie; daughters Diana and husband Marvin, and Kathy; sons James and wife Michelle, Chance and wife Betty, and stepson Bobby Holt.
