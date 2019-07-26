Celebration of Life services for Darrell Travis Ledbetter, 86, of Branson, will be held July 29, 2019, 11 a.m., in the Branson Bible Church, Branson, with Dr. Richard Toliver and Rev. Jeff Griffis officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Eye Cemetery. Visitation will be held July 28, 2019, 4-6 p.m., at Branson Bible Church. Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died July 23, 2019.
Darrell was born March 24, 1933, in Lutie, Mo., son of Hobert H. and Edna Reich Ledbetter. His mother passed away when he was 18 months old. His father remarried and he was raised by his father and step-mother, Maxine Hogan Ledbetter, who operated the Ledbetter General Store, in Theodosia. He attended the one-room school of Lutie and graduated from Gainesville High School, in 1950. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Education from Southwest Missouri State College (now MSU), in Springfield. After graduation, he taught in a one-room school in Ozark County, the “barefoot” school, and then at Blue Eye, Mo. schools. While attending SMS, he met, Virginia Ruth Pinkley and they were married on Dec. 21, 1952, in the Old Lampe Church, in Lampe, Mo. In May of 1953, he was stationed in Germany and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. After returning from the service, he taught at Reeds Spring schools. He then turned his career path to the insurance field where he worked for Shelter Insurance, for 33 years.
Upon retiring, his business interests included development of Summerwood Estates and Roark Hills Estates, alongside his children. He served on the first Planning and Zoning Board for the city of Branson.
Also, alongside Virginia, he provided an extension of a trail system along Roark Creek in memory of his daughter, Pam. Further, he enjoyed working at the 248 Golf Practice Facility which he developed with his son, in 2002. In addition, he raised beef cattle on a farm. He was a member of the Branson Bible Church, for 56 years. He was an adult Sunday school teacher and an Elder and Deacon, for 42 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother; brother, Dwight Ledbetter; daughter, Pamela Ledbetter Wegis and grandson, Travis Bowers.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years; son, Benjamin Travis Ledbetter and daughter, Mary Ellen Bruffett and husband, Myron, all of Branson; sisters, Lena Hobbs, of Dallas, Texas, Joyce Hampton, of Springfield, Mo. and Sue and Stan Baber, of Springfield; sister-in-law, Erlene Ledbetter, of Springfield; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Branson Bible Church, 533 Branson Landing Boulevard, Branson, Mo. 65616.
