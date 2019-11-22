Private family gathering for Glen E. Biarnesen, 85, formerly of Diamond City, Ark., will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Nov. 15, 2019.
Glen was born on April 15, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., son of the late Fred and Edna Biarnesen.
Survivors include his wife, Harriet Wing, and his daughters, Julie (Marty), Michele, Beth (Drake) and Becky (Chris).
