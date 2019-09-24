No services for Charles Bolduc III, 73, of Kimberling City, Mo., are planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Sept. 22, 2019.
Charles was born Nov. 11, 1945, in Chicago, Ill., son of Charles E. Jr. and Lillian Kunkel Bolduc.
He served his county in the U.S. Air Force and was a driver for UPS. He had lived in the area for the past seven years, coming from Monee, Ill.
He was a member of the American Legion and was of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Don Bolduc.
Survivors include sisters, Judy Tyler (Bill), of Reeds Spring, Mo. and Kathy Dornhecker (Dan), of Monee, Ill.
