Visitation services for Donald Wayne Eads, 66, of Kirbyville, will be April 3, 2018, 12:30 p.m., in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Winzenreid officiating. Burial will be in Gobblers Knob Cemetery in Hollister.
He died March 27, 2018.
Don was born on Aug. 28, 1951 in Pulaski, Va. He married Paula Jones, July 31, 1984, in Pulaski, Va. They later moved to Decatur, Ill. and moved to Hollister around 1992. Don was a painter and painted dams and water towers. He later worked for Holiday Hills Properties.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and brothers, Douglas and Danny Ray Eads.
Survivors include his children, Jacklyn Dennis, of Kirbyville, Teresa Wolf, of Mulino, Ore., Crystal Winzenreid, of Ozark, and Jonathan Hodge; sister, Deloris Raines, of Blacksburg, Va. and seven grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.