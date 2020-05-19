A graveside memorial service for family and friends will be planned for a later time in southwest Kansas, for Helen Margaret Koski, 93, of Hollister, Mo.
She died May 11, 2020.
She was born on June 15, 1926, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas and Mable (Rynearson) Grafton.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chuck Koski; son, Allen Koski; brothers Austy, Joe, Tony, Billy, and Richard Grafton; and sister, Virginia Grafton.
She is survived by her two sons Steven (Maria Cammarata) Koski of Pleasant Hills, Calif., and Jerry (Paula) Koski of Amarillo, Texas; daughters Christine (Jerry) Colborn of Stillwater, Okla., and Deborah Heinrich of Palmview, Texas; daughter-in-law, Jessel Koski of Hollister, Mo.; and sister, Gracie Doolittle of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
