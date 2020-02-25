No services are planned at this time for Shirley Ann Miller Hughes of Branson, Mo.
She died Feb. 17, 2020.
She was born May 18, 1941, in Battle Creek, Mich., the daughter of Albert and Lucille (Collins) Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andy Hughes; and two children.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
