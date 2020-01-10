Memorial services for Billy “Jay” West Jr., 65, of Kissee Mills, Mo., were held Jan. 10, 2020 at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home, Branson.
He died Jan. 6, 2020.
Jay was born Sept. 28, 1954, in Wichita, Kan., son of Bill and Dixie West.
Survivors include his wife, Caroline, of the home; sons, Billy Jay West III (Jennifer), of McCook, Neb. and Christopher Neal Sandker, of Lancing, Mich.
