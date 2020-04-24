Sarah Lynne Fast, 40, of Branson, Mo., died April 19, 2020 in Branson.
She was born July 31, 1979 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.
Survivors are her father; Brian Fast of Canada, her adopted family, mother; Jac que Lane of Branson, and three siblings; Tabethia Bratton of Branson, Jachie Cornell of Oak Hurst, Calif., and Coltin Thomas of Bentonville, Ark.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.