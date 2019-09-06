Celebration of Life for Kerry Allen Conner, 26, of Reeds Spring, Mo., was held Sept. 6, 2019, at the American Legion Hall #637, Kimberling City, Mo. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Aug. 26, 2019.
Kerry was born on Feb. 11, 1992, in Baxter County, Ark. He graduated from Reeds Spring High School and soon thereafter, became a father. His work ethic was strong. He worked for D&R Docks for several years welding and building docks.
Survivors include his daughters, Rilynn Elizabeth Conner, Ava Nichole Conner and Charlotte Maxine Conner; siblings, Terrion Saxon Conner, Christopher Quenton Netzer and Allysa Victoria Gammons; parents, Eunice Victoria Heard and Peter R. Heard.
