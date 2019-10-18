Services for Ruth Tilley, 77, of Kissee Mills, Mo., were held Oct. 17, 2019, in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo. Graveside followed in the Helphrey Cemetery, Taneyville, Mo.
She died Oct. 14, 2019.
Survivors include her sons, Joey Tilley (Tracy), of Merriam Woods, Mo., Randell Tilley (Venita), of Chadwick, Mo., Roger Tilley (Jeannie), of Mexico City, Mexico and daughters, Diana Booher (Walter), of Kirbyville, Mo. and Melinda Tilley (Jim), of Alpine, Wyo.
