A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for Charles Walter Romine, 82, of Hollister, Mo.
He died on May 12, 2020.
He was born Sept. 28, 1937 at Laloga, Okla., the son of Benjamin and Ollie McNabb Romine.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Kevin Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Susie Romine of Hollister; five children, Ray (Andrea) Romine of Lexington, Okla., Rod (Brenda) Romine of Branson, Mo., Roxie Moore of Kirbyville, Mo., Robyn (Terry) Siegle of Lenexa, Kan., and Rachel Romine of Branson, Mo.; three step-children, Shenell Thurman and Melisa Thurman, both of Hollister, Mo., and Chance Thurman of Zionsville, Ind.
Arrangements and cremation is under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
