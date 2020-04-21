No formal services are currently planned for William Dean Alburtis, 62, of Eureka Springs, Ark.
He died April 13, 2020.
He was born April 16, 1957, in Bloomington, Ill., the son of Clarence and Gladys (Freddie) Alburtis. He was preceded in death by his father, and by a son, Ashley Josh Alburtis.
William is survived by his wife, Debbi K. Laymon Alburtis of the home; mother, Gladys Alburtis of Decatur, Ill.; two sons Carl Alburtis of Arizona and Sam Alburtis of Eureka Springs, Ark.; daughter, Drew Miles of Portland, Ore.; and brother, Freddie Alburtis of Illinois.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
