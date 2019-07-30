Funeral service for Fay “Butch” Edward Burleson, Jr., 63, of Cedar Creek, Mo., will be held July 31, 2019, 1 p.m., at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., with Pastor Paul Mitchell officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
He died July 26, 2019.
Butch was born at Fort Bragg, N.C., son of Fay Edward Burleson and Shirley Atnip. He is said to have loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Anne Burleson; sisters, Martha Jena’ Prieto and Becky Burleson; brother, Mark Burleson; daughters, Leah Nicole McClain, Gabrielle Padro and Brittany Gonzales; sons, Fay Edward Burleson, III and Christopher Meade and eight grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Paws and Hands United.
