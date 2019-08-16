Funeral services for Kenneth Eugene Shackelford, 62, of Cape Fair, Mo., will be held Aug. 17, 2019, 10 a.m., in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, Mo., with Denny McCrorey officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Branson, under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Aug. 13, 2019.
Kenneth was born Nov. 28, 1956, in Turlock, Calif., son of Kenneth and P. Dolores Dotson Shackelford. He served in the U.S. Army and lived in the area for the past 57 years, coming from Woodlake, Calif. He worked as a facility manager at Point Royale Resort, Branson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Calvin Shackelford.
Survivors include his daughters, Emily (Matt) Preston, of Lake Winnebago, Mo. and Jackie (Westley) Stagner, Ozark, Mo.; sisters, Arenda (Kenneth), of Crane, Mo. and Joy (David) Sillavan, of Nixa, Mo. and three grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Ill. 60674.
CAROLYN FORD
Funeral Services for Carolyn Ford, 77, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held Aug. 17, 2019, 1 p.m., at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home, in Forsyth, Mo. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, in Branson.
She died Aug. 13, 2019.
Carol was born June 28, 1942, in Ridgedale, Mo., daughter of Mitchel Melton and Annie Estella Wyer Ford.
She attended public school in Branson, graduating with the class of 1960.
She was a trained carpenter and an excellent finish carpenter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Adrian Ford, Henry Ford and Albert Ford and sisters, Edna Ford Eastland and Jean Elizabeth Ford.
Survivors include her son, Steve Pettit, of West Plains, Mo.; daughter, Pam (Chuck) Taylor, of Forsyth, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Debra Pettit, of West Plains, Mo.; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
