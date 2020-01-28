Memorial service for Rebekah Emily Cobb Bestol, 42, of Reeds Spring, Mo., was being planned for close friends and family at a later time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Jan. 22, 2020.
Rebekah was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Branson, daughter of Earl and Susan Kenney Cobb.
Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Brandt Bestol and parents, of Kissee Mills, Mo.
