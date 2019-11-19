Memorial service for Don Clotworthy, 90, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held Nov. 22, 2019, 11 a.m., in the Forsyth Community Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dennis Winzenried officiating. A luncheon will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements were under the direction of Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
He died Nov. 17, 2019.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Helen, and daughters, Abbie Cobb and Amy Funk (Chuck), both of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.
